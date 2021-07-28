Simone Biles Olympic Team Went 702 In Tokyo and Brought Her A Silver Medal

In the midst of family distractions, Gymnast Simone Biles was killing it during the Olympic Trials doing only things that a man could do…literally. However distractions (one of which is COVID-19 in the Olympic village) has arouse in Tokyo and her skills hasn’t been quite on point. So Simone Biles woman-ed up and removed herself from the U.S. Olympic Gymnast team event, but her team had her back and delivered on a Silver medal.
This is how real teammates have each others back!! Simone Biles during a press conference announced that she had to pull out of the team event yesterday because her mental health came first. Simone Biles said that she has been seeing a therapist to help her battle her demons.
“After the performance that I did, I didn’t want to go into the other events so I thought I would take a step back,”
Then today Simone Biles took to Instagram to let everyone know that Team USA went 702 on Tokyo knowing they was down a big player on the team so they stepped it up bringing their girl Simone Biles to the podium to get her Silver medal draped on her. N
OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALISTS 🤍 I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity!
Congratulations Team USA !!
Take a look at Simone Biles post below