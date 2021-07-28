Simone Biles Olympic Team Went 702 In Tokyo and Brought Her A Silver Medal

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

In the midst of family distractions, Gymnast Simone Biles was killing it during the Olympic Trials doing only things that a man could do…literally. However distractions (one of which is COVID-19 in the Olympic village) has arouse in Tokyo and her skills hasn’t been quite on point. So Simone Biles woman-ed up and removed herself from the U.S. Olympic Gymnast team event, but her team had her back and delivered on a Silver medal.

This is how real teammates have each others back!! Simone Biles during a press conference announced that she had to pull out of the team event yesterday because her mental health came first. Simone Biles said that she has been seeing a therapist to help her battle her demons.

“After the performance that I did, I didn’t want to go into the other events so I thought I would take a step back,”

Then today Simone Biles took to Instagram to let everyone know that Team USA went 702 on Tokyo knowing they was down a big player on the team so they stepped it up bringing their girl Simone Biles to the podium to get her Silver medal draped on her. N

Where my girls at, From the front to back, Well is you feelin’ that, Well put one hand up, can you repeat that

OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALISTS 🤍 I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity!

Congratulations Team USA !!

Take a look at Simone Biles post below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: