Lizzo Responds To Lie ‘I Know I’m Big But Bih, I’m Not That F’n’ Big.’

Source: Victoria McGraw-@victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

33 year old Detroit native , rapper, songwriter, and flutist,  Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as the Grammy Award winning Lizzo, has never had any shame about her weight.  But what Lizzo ain’t gone do is let someone clown her about her weight our spread a silly TikTok video of her allegedly stage diving at a concert and her landing on someone killing them.

Lizzo went live to fact check the TikTok lie:

“So, I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody,”  “Like, that rumor, it’s a lie, first of all. I’ve never stage dived in my life and bitch, how, like, killed somebody? Y’all really going to put that on my motherfuckin’ name? Like, I know I’m big but bitch, I’m not that fuckin’ big.”

People can be so petty, take a look at Lizzo not only dispel the rumor but also prove that didn’t happen in the video below.

