CLOSE
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Grammy-Nominated R&B Artist Kelly Price Hosts 2nd Annual For The Love Of R&B Event

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kelly Price shared on her Instagram page that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel her latest performance dates.  We know that the prayers of the righteous availeth much (James 5:16).  So, we are praying that her symptoms does not escalate and that she recovers quickly.

 

I found out today I have COVID

I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery.

#GodIsAHealer

Kelly just released a brand new gospel record “Grace” on Motown as well.  Check out her title cut.

 

RELATED: Kelly Price Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Price Explains How 2020 Inspired “Dance Party” Gospel Song

RELATED: Kelly Price Shares The Inspiration Behind Her Gospel Project + Details On American Soul [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kelly Price Headshot

Kelly Price Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus

76 photos Launch gallery

Kelly Price Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus

Continue reading Kelly Price Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus

Kelly Price Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_2244995" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: SANG GIRL! Inc / SANG GIRL! Inc[/caption] As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. As we learn more about COVID-19, many from all works of life have contracted the virus including Hollywood and the world of Sports. See the full list below. GET ALL OF YOUR CORNAVIRUS UPDATES HERE  

Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on praisedc.com

Videos
Latest
Z100 Jingle Ball After Party 2014 Presented By GTA And Pierre Toma

Ice T’s Wife Coco Is Still Breastfeeding Their…

 6 hours ago
08.02.21
Travelers wait in line to check in at the Spirit Airlines...

The 411 on Spirit Airlines Delays and Cancellations…

 6 hours ago
08.02.21
2018 Winter TCA Tour - Day 1

Tucker Carlson Could Drive Seth MacFarlane and ‘Family…

 11 hours ago
08.02.21

The Weeknd Can Now Feel His Face, Says…

 13 hours ago
08.02.21
Exclusives
Close