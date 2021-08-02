CLOSE
The Bijou Star Files: The Cop Sat On Her Stomach To Save Her Life!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 2, 2021:

TEXAS COP MOUNTS BLACK TEEN WHILE SHE SCREAMS ‘I CAN’T BREATHE’ …Apparently To Save Her

A white cop mounted a Black teen in Texas, who was being smothered by his body weight and screaming “I can’t breathe” … all this to apparently prevent her from killing herself.  Read More

 

DOLLY PARTON Used Whitney Royalties …TO INVEST IN BLACK T.N. COMMUNITY

Dolly Parton threw down major dough she collected off the success of one of Whitney Houston’s biggest hits — a rendition of Dolly’s, no doubt — into a Black Tennessee community … something that doesn’t appear to have been known, until now.  Read Now 

ADAM SILVER I TALKED TO LEBRON ABOUT PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Open To ‘Tinkering’ In Future NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he’s smoothed things over with LeBron James about his hatred for the play-in tournament …Read More

SNOOP DOGG GIVES PEACOCK OLYMPICS COMMENTARY …Jokes Fly (Cover Your Ears)

Snoop Dogg can seriously commentate on just about anything and make it entertaining — something he’s proved yet again with some Olympics coverage … which is rated R.  Read More

R. KELLY TO JUDGE IN CHICAGO CASE Nix McDonald’s Evidence …JURY MIGHT BE ANTI-LGBT!!!

R. Kelly doesn’t want the feds to be given a chance to prove he had sex with a male — because the jury isn’t ready for that wrench … and might take it out on him in a verdict, assuming they’re homophobic.  Read More

Nelly And Longtime Girlfriend Shantel Jackson Call It Quits After Nearly 7 Years Together

Nelly and his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson are no longer an item.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

