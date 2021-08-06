It’s Tax Free Weekend in Ohio, Here’s the Details

It’s back to school time so that means it’s tax-free weekend in Ohio. Now through midnight on Sunday, August 8th. But that doesn’t mean you can go buy that Tesla and roll out tax-free, it ain’t that. But what it does mean is that you can buy clothes (children & adult sizes), school supplies, and instructional materials and save money!
There are a few rules/limits to this weekends saves but we’ve broken them down for you below:
- Items of clothing priced at $75 or less qualify for tax-free
- School supplies priced at $20 or less qualify for tax-free
- Instructional material’s for school priced at $20 or less qualify for tax-free
- You can buy as much as you want tax-free
- Clothing is limited to items worn by humans. But this does include including shoes, diapers, formal and wedding clothes.
- You are allowed to use store coupons & loyalty cards to get a deeper discount
- Items that are ordered online, paid for and ship immediately during the tax-free weekend will qualify
- Items put on layaway during the tax-free weekend or picked up during the tax-free weekend qualify
- You will not be charged for shipping and handling if all of your items qualify for tax-free
For further details visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website here
