Gary’s Tea: Is Mariah Carey A Hood Princess? Should Fantasia Play Flo-Jo? [WATCH]

After the VERZUZ battle with Dipset and The Lox, fans started to recognize Mariah Carey as an R&B artist who has worked with plenty of rappers in the industry. Would this make her a hood princess? Of course her bestie, Da Brat tapped in to share her opinion on the topic. Also, Tiffany Haddish shared she had to lose 50 pounds for her role as Flo-Jo. Gary suggests another entertainer in the industry to take on the role.

Brat also celebrated the premiere of her new reality show and shares how the party went down.

