Prayers: Kool & The Gang’s Dennis ‘D.T.’ Thomas Has Passed Age 70

Prayers are in order as it has been reported that the co-founder of the legendary R&B/Funk band Kool & The Gang, Dennis Thomas has passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 years old in New Jersey.

In 1969 alto sax player, flutist and percussionist, Dennis ‘D.T.’ Thomas along with his friends Ronald and Robert ‘Kool’ Bell, and Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith came together to form a unique blend of jazz, soul and funk, to what we came to know as Kool & The Gang. The heavily sampled band, which includes the Summer time anthem ‘Summer Madness’ (Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff) that earned two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards plus a 2014 with a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award were best known for their classic hits such as ‘Too Hot’, ‘Celebration’, ‘Jungle Boogie’, ‘Get Down on It’, ‘Joanna’, ‘Hollywood Swinging’ and ‘Ladies Night’ just to name a few.

Dennis ‘D.T.’ Thomas was survived by are his wife, Phynjuar Saunders Thomas, daughter Tuesday Rankin and sons David Thomas and Devin Thomas.

No cause of death is known at this time.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Dennis ‘D.T.’ Thomas uplifted in our prayers.

