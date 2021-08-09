Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jini Thornton Explains This Is What Will Happen If You Don't Have A Will…[WATCH]

Money expert, Jini Thornton is sharing some valuable information that she feels the black community needs.  She talks about having a health care power of attorney and making sure you have a will to be sure your assets are protected if you pass.  She explains that the court will always pick your next of kin no matter the situation.  Get some money tips from the video below!

Jini Thornton Explains This Is What Will Happen If You Don’t Have A Will…[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

