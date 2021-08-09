Entertainment News
Mally Mall Wants His Prison Sentenced Postponed Due To Health Issues

Mally Mall celebrates his birthday on Independence Day

Source: Winston Burris/WENN.com / WENN

Hip Hop great producer Mally Mall was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, a total of 33 months after pleading guilty in 2019 to being a pimp who ran a high-end prostitution ring outside of Las Vegas he was sentenced back in May.  Today Mally Mall according to TMZ, is asking the courts to postpone his sentence due to health issues.

46 year old Jamal Rashid AKA Mally Mall pleaded guilty to Use of an Interstate Facility in Aid of Unlawful Activity, for running a sex services ring with women he called “Priority Girls” between 2002 to 2014.  According for Federal prosecutors said rates ranged anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000 per date, but each woman would only get around $100 for their services.

It’s being reported now that Mally Mall now needs a medical procedure for a mass on his thigh that will require a CT scan and biopsy to determine if it’s cancerous.

Mally Mall worked with E-40, Justin Bieber and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

