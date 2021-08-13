Entertainment News
Lizzo Dropped Hot New Music… Rumors feat. Cardi B [VIDEO]

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

Ahhh who’s hot, who’s not…we can name more than a few that are not hot, however the wish list collaboration came to fruition when Grammy Award winning rapper Lizzo teamed up with rapper Cardi B, and you know when Cardi B puts her stank on anything it’s a smoking hot banger, that’s not a rumor but a fact, the new dynamic duo dropped ‘Rumor’ along with a music video that is equally fire.

‘Rumor’ is the first single to drop in two years for the Hip Hop Greek Goddess Lizzo as she incorporated flawlessly a very pregnant Grammy Award Winning Cardi B as the Queens of Hip Hop twerked  their way through the clouds.

Can someone say Grammy OKURRRRRR !!!

Take a look at the official music video of Lizzo featuring Cardi ‘Rumors’ directed by  Tanu Muino below

