The Bijou Star Files: K. Michelle Doesn’t Need To Be Told What She Knows

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 16, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Carl Lewis God son Houston track star Cameron Burrell’s death ruled suicide

The death of former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has been ruled a suicide, a medical examiner’s office announced Friday.

2. Kevin Hart commits $100,000 to Taraji P. Henson’s mental health foundation

Taraji P. Henson‘s mental health foundation has gained a big commitment from fellow actor Kevin Hart. The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, founded in 2018 and named after the actresses’ late father, is in line to receive a $100,000 donation from Hart. Henson, who starred alongside the comedian in the 2009 romantic comedy Not Easily Broken, put it on record that Hart has an unfilled pledge for the organization while discussing her mental health advocacy as a guest on the comedian’s new Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart.

3. A Florida Woman Was Fatally Shot By Her Toddler While On A Zoom Work Call

A Central Florida mother tragically had her life taken when she was fatally shot by her toddler while she was on a Zoom conference call for work, according to police.

4. K. Michelle Addresses Recent Online Criticism Of Her Appearance—“Yeah I Know, I Look Different”

Michelle has been very open with her fans regarding her botched plastic surgery and the painfully lengthy process at reconstructive surgery—but now, she’s clapping back at critics who continue to come for her looks. Taking to social media, K. Michelle addressed the recent online criticism that her face looks completely different than how fans have come to know her.

5. ‘Your Child Will Wait For Another Child To Die’: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Addresses Shortage Of Pediatric ICU Beds

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging, and in Dallas there are “zero ICU beds left for children,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news conference Friday morning.

6. LIZZOBREAKS DOWN OVER HATE/NEGATIVITY …Cardi & Celebs Defend Her

Cardi just added more context to the controversy, she wrote, “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy.

7. USHER ‘Bucks’ Make Sense Now HOT POLE DANCER STEALS THE SHOW!!!

Usher took major heat earlier this year after being accused of throwing fake money at real strippers — but when you see this … his so-called “bucks” are A-OK in context.

8. MIKE DEANI HAVEN’T LEFT YE’S ‘DONDA’ ALBUM …It’s Fans Who’re Toxic!!!

Mike Dean had the whole music world thinking he might’ve abandoned ship on Kanye West’s forever-delayed album — but the guy says he seeing it through, despite some weird tweets.

9. Cleveland police searching for driver, vehicle involved in fatal Saturday night hit-skip on city’s east side

The incident happened around 12:25 a.m. Saturday. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating today after a fatal hit-skip on the east side of Cleveland early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened around 12:25 a.m. on Superior Avenue near East 105th Street when a 44-year-old male was crossing the street heading southbound, traveling on the east side of the street.

11. Guest taken to hospital after “small metal object” falls from Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster

A spokesperson says the “female guest” was waiting in line for the ride. Cedar Point says the ride will remain closed until a full safety investigation is completed. A “female guest” was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after a “small metal object” came off of the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster and hit her while she was waiting in line.

12 Jennifer Lopez Deletes Instagram Photos with Alex Rodriguez After Exes Ended Engagement in April

Should you erase all of your photos of ex on Social Media? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially split in April after attempting to work through past issues. Jennifer Lopez is moving forward.

13. San Antonio sports bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

An argument between two people at a bar in San Antonio, Texas, ended in a mass shooting early Sunday, with three people killed and two others gravely wounded, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

14. A South Carolina man won the lottery, then did it again 11 days later

A lucky South Carolina man is claiming his second lottery prize in just as many weeks.

15. ANTI-VAXX VIOLENCE MAN STABBED DURING L.A. PROTEST

The political divide over vaccines just got bloody.

16 Fact-checking ‘Respect’: What the Aretha Franklin biopic gets right, wrong about her life

The new biopic “Respect” runs through two decades of Aretha Franklin’s life in 2½ hours, starting at age 9 and culminating with her back-to-the-roots gospel project “Amazing Grace.”

17. Nicki Minaj, husband Kenneth Petty sued by sexual assault victim for harassment, intimidation

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are facing a lawsuit claiming that the celebrity couple harassed and intimidated the woman who accused Petty of rape in the 1990s.

18. Lizzo Sheds Light on the Sexual Drake Line in “Rumors”

One of the most-talked about moments in Lizzo’s new track “Rumors” came at the end of the opening verse, when she name-dropped one Certified Lover Boy: “Readin’ shit on the internet/My smoothie cleanse and my diet/No, I ain’t fuck Drake — yet.”

19. DJ Khaled Says Family Has Recovered From COVID-19: ‘God is the Greatest’

DJ Khaled revealed that his family contracted COVID-19, but all is now well. The father of two took to Instagram Sunday to share that he and his family—without revealing who in his family he specifically meant—have recovered from the virus. “Fanluv, all our friends and family,” the first image slide read.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: