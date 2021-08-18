LOCAL NEWS: Ex-CLE Mayor Michael White Endorses Justin Bibb for the Role

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the seven candidates running to be the next mayor of Cleveland has gotten a big boost from one of the city’s former leaders.

Former Mayor Michael R. White is endorsing non-profit executive Justin Bibb for the role when he was speaking in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood recently, which took place exactly in front of the house of Bibb’s grandmother. It was the first time White spoke at a campaign event since running for a third term in 1997.

He had a lot of great things to say about Bibb and even took aim at those criticizing him for his age and experience.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“I know you, I know this city, I know the people who live here, and I know what they need most,” White told the crowd assembled in the front yard. “I know in my heart that the people who are in most need of Justin’s leadership and vision are the young ones of this city who only want a chance to be the best they can.” “I say to those who say that ‘Justin isn’t this’ or ‘Justin isn’t that,’ take a second look,” White said. “Take a second look, and I’ll tell you what you’re going to see: A smart, hard-working, committed individual who did what we asked him to do.”

White, 70, finds Bibb to be a breath of fresh air from the “politics as usual” routine that has dominated City Hall for a long time now.

He also finds something in common with the mayoral candidate: They were both young men when running for office as White was 38-years-old when he first ran for mayor in 1989.

Here is video below of White speaking at a press conference for Bibb.

White is not the first big name to endorse Bibb for Cleveland mayor. The editorial board of The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com also endorsed Bibb, 34, over the other six candidates in the race.

As for who else is running for mayor in Cleveland, they are State Senator Sandra Williams, attorney Ross DiBello, councilman (and former NewsTalk 1490 WERE morning show host) Basheer Jones, former councilman Zack Reed, City Council president Kevin Kelley and former mayor Dennis Kuncich.

The current mayor, Frank G. Jackson, is not running for another term, though he did endorse Kelley for mayor.

The primary election in Cuyahoga County will take place on Sept. 14. The top two finishers will then face-off in the main mayoral election in the city on Nov. 2.

Who are you planning to vote for mayor in Cleveland?

Article and Second Video Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Steve Kagan and Getty Images