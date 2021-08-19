Crime
HomeCrime

BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated By Shop Owner Who Called Cops

David Elmendorf called the police and falsely accused peaceful protesters of threatening violence.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
US-POLICE-CRIME-RACISM

Source: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / Getty

In today’s episode of When Keeping It Racist Goes Wrong, a former ice cream shop owner in New York has been ordered to pay $4,500 after being accused of calling the police on peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters and falsely claiming they threatened him with violence.

According to the Associated Press, David Elmendorf, who owned Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady, was ordered to pay nine protesters $500 each as a result of his actions and a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James in March.

The suit alleged that it was actually Elmendorf who was threatening violence against the protesters gathered in front of his store on June 30, 2020. He reportedly referred to them as “savages hanging out in Section 8 housing” along with a slew of other racial slurs. Elmendorf was accused of brandishing a .22-caliber air rifle pellet gun at the group and threatening to shoot the protesters and run them over with his truck.

In fact, Elmendorf was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of menacing related to the incident after police recovered a pellet gun, a can of ammunition and a rifle scope in his vehicle. According to The Hill, he became the first person to be charged under a new state law prohibiting the filing of a false police report to intimidate someone based on their race. The law was established after the infamous “Central Park Karen” incident last year in which white woman Amy Cooper called the police on Black birdwatcher Christian Cooper (no relation, although Amy is the type of white woman who would call the police on a Black man for stealing her last name) and falsely claimed she had been threatened by him. 

Apparently, there are still a lot of white people out there who haven’t gotten the memo that the police are not here to be their personal negro exterminators. (Of course, with America’s anti-Black police brutality track record, it isn’t surprising some of them would still be confused about that.)

These people might not believe that Black lives indeed matter, or that putting Black people in danger by falsely claiming to the police that they are being violent or committing crimes is immoral and criminal in itself, but sooner or later, they are going to learn to leave us alone and stop calling the cops on us over nonsense.

“There is zero tolerance for harassment, intimidation, or violence of any kind against anyone in New York,” James said after the ruling on her lawsuit, according to AP.

Black people in New York are fortunate to have an attorney general in office who stays on the right side of history.

SEE ALSO:

Letitia James Succeeds Where Other Attorneys General Fail

‘Concerning And Unlawful Practices’: Letitia James Sues NYPD In Landmark Suit Over Handling Of Black Lives Matter Protests

NY Attorney General Letitia James Visits Rochester As Office Investigates Death Of Daniel Prude

Whoopi Goldberg Says Letitia James Is Waiting To Send Trump To Jail

10 photos Launch gallery

Whoopi Goldberg Says Letitia James Is Waiting To Send Trump To Jail

Continue reading Whoopi Goldberg Says Letitia James Is Waiting To Send Trump To Jail

Whoopi Goldberg Says Letitia James Is Waiting To Send Trump To Jail

Donald Trump is headfirst in a deep decline after his desperate attempts to thwart the election continue to increase one month prior to him leaving office. On Tuesday's episode of "The View," host Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that Trump's freedom days might be numbered, especially if New York Attorney General Letitia James has anything to do with it. https://twitter.com/thedailyangle/status/1333806425932525573?s=20 "I think its very exciting that, you know, he can pardon himself federally. But there are all these people waiting," said Goldberg. "Letitia James is waiting with her little foot, she is patting that foot, waiting for him to make a step out. Because he keeps saying he's going to run in 2024. You're not going to run if you're in jail my friend, and that is something you must also think of. I'm just saying," she said. The hosts were discussing recent comments from Fox News host Sean Hannity, who suggested Trump pardon himself and his family. Hannity's "guidance" comes after the incredulousness of Trump pardoning his former national security adviser Michael Flynn last month. In 2017 Flynn admitted to foreign lobbying crimes related to the ongoing FBI probe into the Trump administration's contact with Russia during the 2016 election. The pardon absolves Flynn from "any possible future perjury or contempt charge in connection with General Flynn's sworn statements and any other possible future charge that this Court or the court-appointed amicus has suggested might somehow keep this criminal case alive over the government's objection," the Justice Department wrote. https://twitter.com/TheView/status/1333859663368966144?s=20 Goldberg also pointed out that Trump's biggest concern should be James, who in October said she is developing a long list of Trump's actions for the Biden-Harris administration to undo, while also continuing her probe into Trump's endeavors and business affairs in the state of New York. James made history in 2018 when she was elected as the first Black woman and Black person to ever hold the office. James has taken on a number of controversial cases, including filing to dissolve the NRA, setting forth the tone that she is the last one to play with. The statement went viral, with social media users salivating at the chance to see Trump behind bars, which many agree may be his rightful place after decades of obstruction and dodging any type of consequence for his actions.

BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated By Shop Owner Who Called Cops  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Kanye West In Concert - San Francisco CA 2004

Kanye West Is Now Having a 3rd ‘Donda’…

 20 hours ago
08.18.21
US-RACISM-POLICE-PROTEST

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide

 21 hours ago
08.18.21

McDonald’s Employees Are Rapping Saweetie’s ‘Best Friend’ Ahead…

 1 day ago
08.18.21
RHOA star Falynn Guobadia photo

Simon Said Now Falynn Guobadia Is Prego By…

 2 days ago
08.17.21
Exclusives
Close