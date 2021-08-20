Kendrick Lamar Announces Next Album Is His ‘Final’ One For TDE: ‘See You Soon Enough’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Kendrick Lamar has broken his silence.

The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and Pultizer Prize recipient posted a cryptic message to his Twitter account Friday (August 20), confirming the release of his new album would be soon but revealed a bombshell: it would be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment, the label he’s called home since he was a teenager.

Lamar’s last album DAMN arrived in 2017. It quickly became one of the more acclaimed projects of the decade, taking home five Grammy Awards, including wins for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2018, becoming the first rapper ever to achieve the honor. In 2020, he premiered pgLANG, a creative service company founded by TDE’s Dave Free and himself. The creative home is where his cousin, Baby Keem, is currently signed to.

“PgLang is multi-lingual,” the company’s mission statement reads. “Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts – because sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of our stories across. Stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages.”

See his full message to fans below.

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.

I go months without a phone.

Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family.

While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.

As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.

There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.

Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.

See you soon enough.

-oklama”

