LOCAL NEWS: FirstEnergy Stadium to Welcome Back Fans at Full Capacity

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns are already gearing up for what should be a great 2021 season.

Yet, with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, seating will remain at full capacity throughout both preseason and the regular season.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Haslam Sports Group Chief Operation Officer Dave Jenkins made the announcement Friday in a letter to Browns season ticket members. “The 12,000 fans who attended games last year were phenomenal for our team, but we can’t wait to have a full stadium this season, which truly energizes our team and provides the significant home-field advantage only Browns fans can provide,” said Jenkins.

There will be some adjustments made when attending the games. For instance, fans are expected to wear masks and “face coverings in all indoor settings when they attend” sporting events.

Masks should also be worn “in all interior spaces regardless of vaccination status,” especially those who are not vaccinated.

Despite the changes, you can expect the fans to go all out in welcoming back the Browns for the year.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jim McIsaac and Getty Images