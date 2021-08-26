Sha’Carri Richardson Slaps Down Allyson Felix Encouraging Words

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The world stood up and supported Sha’Carri Richardson when the woman that was looked at as Flo Jo 2.0 was kept out of the summer Olympics after testing positive for marijuana although it isn’t a performance enhancing drug and where she indulged in it, was legal.

The Olympics are now over. However Sha’Carri Richardson is still a trending topic after Sha’Carri Richardson finished last in a field of nine runners in the 100 meters and withdrew from the 200 meters at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Her time of 11.14 seconds in the 100 was well behind winner Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic gold medalist from Jamaica who clocked 10.54 seconds for the second-fastest women’s time in history. Some did clown Sha’Carri Richardson after the race, let’s be real that’s a given by the Trolls, but most of the dragging came with Sha’Carri Richardson’s response and behavior after the race.

“It was a great return back to the sport,” “I wanted to be able to come and perform having a month off. … Not upset at myself at all. This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of…Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s— you want, ’cause I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever. And can’t nobody ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they’re not done seeing me yet. Period.”

35 year old Allyson Felix who etched her name in Olympic history by winning her 11th Olympic medal at The Tokyo Olympicson Tuesday appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and gave Sha’Carri Richardson some words of encouragement in her interview with guest host Stephen A. Smith.

“She’s obviously been through so much,” ..”I hope that she’s just supported. I hope that people rally around her. Obviously she has a great personality, and she’s brought a lot of attention to the sport. I think she’ll be in the sport for a very long time…”I think just more than anything, for all athletes, there’s so much that goes into it — we just, you know, give her the support that she needs.”

Most thought that was very nicely said and most would have appreciated those words from an Olympic great but it doesn’t seem like Sha’Carri Richardson did when she took to her social media to respond to Allyson Felix.

“Encouraging words on TV shows are just as real as well nothing at all,”

Maybe Sha’Carri Richardson should mix a little Kendrick Lamar in her life.

Be humble (hol’ up,) Sit down (hol’ up, lil’, hol’ up, lil’ ) Be humble

