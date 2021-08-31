Ohio Man Wanted For Attacking Reporter While Reporting On The Hurricane

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We are all used to hurricane season watching some unfortunate reporter, reporting live in the thick of things sometimes being attacked by the very storm they are trying to keep us abreast of. Crazy enough MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster had to endure a Keron while trying to do his job on live television.

Hurricane Ida has been wreaking havoc in Mississippi with power outages being reported. Shaquille Brewster (who is black) while giving us the 411 on the Hurricane Ida was bum rushed by a white man who was screaming “Report accurately”. Shaquille Brewster did a cool one two step away from the nut without skipping a beat saying “I going to turn this way because we have random people coming up.”, right before MSNBC broke away from him to anchor Craig Melvin who was ready to get Shaquille’s back.

Now it’s being reported that Mississippi police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, for confronting Shaquille Brewster on live television. Benjamin Dagley will be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew, for his idiotic viral moment.

We are starting to think that COVID is putting crazy dust in the air.

Take a look at the video below

