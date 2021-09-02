Tom Joyner
The Undressing Room Podcast Present By Macy’s: Episode 31 “Friends With Benefits”

Eva and Lore’l break down viral news including Aaliyah & R. Kelly and the controversy surrounding the Kanye West DONDA album release. Plus, Friends With Benefits relationships is the big topic of discussion. Hear their personal stories and the rules for a successful situationship. Lastly, the ladies each describe their moments being around Beyonce. Was she a diva or southern belle? Listen to find out.

The Undressing Room Podcast Present By Macy’s: Episode 31 “Friends With Benefits”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

