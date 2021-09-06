Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Wife Has Been Released From The Hospital

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When prayers go up blessings come down and we are half way there as the family of Reverend Jesse Jackson has shared the blessed news that the matriarch of the Jackson family, Reverend Jesse Jackson’s wife Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson has been released from the hospital after she and Reverend Jackson were admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released by the family of Reverend Jesse Jackson:

“Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home,” “Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the Covid-19 virus.” “Our father remains at The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where he is continuing to receive intensive occupational and physical therapy,” “We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus to do so immediately.”

The 79 year old Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife 77 year old Jacqueline that have been married for almost 60 years were admitted to the hospital last month after they suffered from Covid symptoms Reverend Jesse Jackson, had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while his wife Jacqueline had not.

Praise God for this great news as we continue to prayer for Reverend Jesse Jackson.

