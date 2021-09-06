RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Respect" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment today (September 6), according to reports from New York Post. He was 54 years old.

While Williams’ cause of death has not yet been confirmed, sources suggest a possible overdose as evidence of drug use was found in his penthouse apartment where his nephew found him lifeless in the living room.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While most affectionately known as “Omar Little” on The Wire which took place in Baltimore, Williams was a Flatbush native who also starred in Boardwalk Empire. Some of his other popular titles included a roles in Lovecraft Country, When They See Us and many more.

 

This is a developing story…

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Al Walser presents the 5th Annual &apos;The Soirée&apos;

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

6 photos Launch gallery

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

In Loving Memory: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 15, 2018

Comedian Fuquan Johnson And Others Die After Overdosing…

 3 hours ago
09.06.21
48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Wife Has Been Released From…

 8 hours ago
09.06.21
Ruth Bader Ginsburg commemoration and celebration at History Colorado Center

A Black Texas Man Has Been Locked Up…

 9 hours ago
09.06.21
2017 R Kelly Memory Lane Tour

R. Kelly Accuser Flips The Script On The…

 9 hours ago
09.06.21
Exclusives
Close