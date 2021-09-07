Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Begins Jail Sentence For Burning BLM Banner After Motion To Disqualify Judge Backfires

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Enrique Tarrio, the Afro-Cuban chairman of the white nationalist man-boys-only club, the Proud Boys (basically, if Stephen from Django was about 40 years younger, Latino and from Miami, you got Tarrio), turned himself into the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday night after being sentenced to more than five months in jail for ruthlessly lynching a defenseless Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to a Black church.

Here he is on the way to turn himself in while he and a fellow Proud Boy sing what I can only imagine is the incel national anthem.

According to WUSA 9, Tarrio was sentenced to 155 days in jail and three months probation after he pleaded guilty, not just to attacking a BLM banner that was minding its own business at its place of worship and not hurting anybody, but also for bringing two high-capacity magazines into D.C. He was arrested on Jan. 4, just two days before the Jan. 6 Coup-de-whiteyville riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Harold Cushenberry gave Tarrio two weeks to turn himself in to authorities, which he did, but not before his lawyer, Lucas I. Danise, filed a last-ditch-effort motion to get his client’s sentence reduced arguing that Cushenberry should have been removed from the case before taking the plea due to bias involving his daughter being baptized at the church the banner he burned was taken from, according to Business Insider.

The problem with Danise’s argument, of course, is the judge offered to recuse himself — a gesture to which Tarrio essentially responded by saying, “Nah, you good.”

“My oldest daughter was actually baptized at that church, and I haven’t really had any affiliation with the church,” Cushenberry said at Tarrio’s plea hearing in July. “She’s almost 40 now, and we attended with some regularity when she was young.”

In response to the judge offering to step down from the case, Tarrio plainly responded, “that’s not necessary.”

Apparently, Tarrio and his attorney changed their mind on the Saturday before he turned himself in and decided to try to disqualify Cushenberry.

Danise also argued his client’s sentence is “unreasonably harsh and disproportionate when taking into account the goals of sentencing,” because he obviously doesn’t think Black Lives Matter banners’ lives matter.

But seriously, imagine going to jail for taking your whitey-ajacent rage out on an inatimate object that is just one of millions of banners that can be found around the country. Mind you, Tarrio later admitted to selling BLM shirts because the not-so-Proud Boys are so broke he had to raise money by selling the very message he’s now going into lockup for desecrating.

If Tarrio wants his sentence reduced so bad, maybe he should just do what apparently comes natural to him and just start snitching on his people at the no-girls-allowed club like he ratted on his people for years while working as an informant for the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in Florida. (Basically, if Tekashi 6ix9ine aged 12 years and ditched the tatoos and the Harley Quinn makeover, you got Tarrio.)

I’m just glad the man his locked up and, for at least the next five months, the streets are safe for BLM banners to exist in peace.

SEE ALSO:

The Proud Boys Are So Broke That Their Leader Is Printing Black Lives Matter T-Shirts For Money

The Ku Klux Klan Act Of 1871 Explained As NAACP Sues Trump, Proud Boys For Violating It

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Begins Jail Sentence For Burning BLM Banner After Motion To Disqualify Judge Backfires was originally published on newsone.com