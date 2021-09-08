Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Parade Returning to Full Force in NYC with Some Changes

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One major Holiday tradition is coming back in a big way after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the event last year to television-only for spectators to watch.

The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is planning on taking it “to the streets this year” with some modifications among those planning to attend.

There will still be a “mix of giant character helium balloons, floats, marching bands and performances,” but some health and safety guidelines are going to be in place, according to a press release.

Here are some of the rules.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

All volunteer participants and staff will be vaccinated. Vaccine verification will be conducted at all back of house entry points. A few exceptions to this procedure may be made at the sole discretion of Macy’s and its medical consultant based on select extenuating circumstances. For those rare instances, Macy’s medical consultant will administer COVID-19 testing and clear the individual for Parade participation.

All participants and staff regardless of vaccination status will wear face coverings and additional protective equipment, as warranted by their role. As appropriate, exceptions may include singers, dancers and musicians performing down the route or for the national broadcast.

Macy’s will implement a reduction in the overall number of participants of between 10 to 20 percent (approximately 800 to 1,600 participants).

Social distancing practices will be in place at all interior/exterior Parade operations including costuming areas, seating and participant check-in.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It will be televised on NBC.

Click here to read more.

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Xinhua News Agency and Getty Images