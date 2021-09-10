Entertainment News
Beyonce & Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany & Co For $2M In Scholarships to Black Universities

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Every time someone tries to find a way to shade the Carter’s, Jay-Z and Beyonce’, the definition of Black Royalty in the new millennium brings the sun.

Queen Bey, Beyoncé and her husband, Hip-Hop mogul/rapper Jay-Z had no idea that she was wearing a blood diamond nor the history of the stone when in the launch of the ‘About Love’ campaign to promote their new collaboration with the luxury brand Tiffany and Co. ,  Beyonce’ was dripped in the  legendary $30 million, 128.54-carat yellow Tiffany diamond.

The history of the diamond in question is it was mined from a colonial diamond mine in Kimberley, South Africa, in 1877, the Tiffany diamond has been labeled a blood diamond because when South Africa was under British colonial rule, Black laborers were forced to work there in horrendous conditions.

Beyonce’ was furious about the backlash surrounding the miseducation so now Beyonce’ along with her husband Jay-Z are putting their dollars exactly $2 million dollars into the education of Historical Black Colleges and Universities in the form of scholarships.

Now that’s what LOVE is About.

Take a look at the post below from the Carter family about their new initiative.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

