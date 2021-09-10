The Bijou Star Files: Tiffany Haddish’s Strong Message For Controlling Men

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 9, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TIFFANY HADDISH If Texas Men Wanna Control Women …SHOVE A MELON IN YOUR BALLS!!!

Tiffany Haddish has strong feelings about the Texas abortion law — saying men who wanna control women’s bodies should experience pregnancy, but she put it in much more, umm … vivid terms. Read More

KYLIE JENNERPUBLIC BABY BUMP DEBUT AT NYFW

Kylie Jenner‘s still in the early stages of her second pregnancy, but it already seems like she’ll be a lot less private this time around … because she’s out flaunting her bun in the oven. Read More

BARACK OBAMA & BILL CLINTONTRILLER WANTS EX-PRESIDENTS TO CALL FIGHTS!!!Offer Out to Bill Already

Triller Fight Club is bipartisan — or it’s trying like hell to be — because we’ve learned the company’s made Bill Clinton an offer it hopes he can’t refuse to get on the mic to announce a fight later this year. Read More

MACHINE GUN KELLY SUEDYOU PUSHED ME …Parking Attendant Claims Elder Abuse!!!

Machine Gun Kelly‘s just been sued for allegedly traumatizing a “sensitive, soft-spoken” parking lot attendant … one who claims the rapper committed elder abuse by pushing him, but it’s a really odd accusation. Read More

President Biden Issues Stricter COVID-19 Mandate For Employers With 100 Or More Employees & Health Care Workers

On Thursday, President #JoeBiden introduced a more direct approach to tackling #COVID19. Read More

Zendaya Says All Her Leads Will Be Black Women If She Becomes A Director

We’ve all seen Zendaya kill it on the big and small screens, and it looks like the young talent now has her eyes set on the director’s chair. Read More

The Nominees For The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards Are Announced

It is almost that time of year again for BET to host their annual hip-hop award show. The show pays homage to all of the hip-hop artists that have been killing it all year long. On Thursday, the network announced this year’s nominees for the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Read More

Tyrese’s Girlfriend Zelie Timothy Surprises Him With A Special Date Night

Tyrese is usually known for taking the lead when it comes to romance, but recently he received a surprise from his bae Zelie Timothy, and he shared the moment with his social media followers. Read More

Loctician Marketing Video Featuring Lil Baby Goes Viral For Sexy Undertone

It’s no secret that creative content is in a stage of abundance on social media. Everybody (and their mama) hopes to create viral pieces of content that’ll push their social media presence into the limelight. For business owners, in particular, grabby content could help sway page visitors towards becoming paying customers. One celebrity loctician recently seized their opportunity to make a splash with a sexy video featuring Lil Baby‘s re-twist appointment. Read More

Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Julianne Hough To Host CBS Competition Series “The Activist”

Singer Usher and actresses Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are set to co-host “The Activist,” a competition show about the next significant world changer. Read More

