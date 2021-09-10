LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. DeWine Not Happy With President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The Governor of Ohio has appeared to have taken a stand against a new mandate from the President of the United States.

Gov. Mike DeWine has called President Joe Biden’s executive orders on “federal vaccine mandates” a “mistake.”

He issued a brief statement on his Twitter account criticizing the move from the U.S. President.

It was announced on Sept. 9 that the President launched a plan that would “vaccinate more than 100 million Americans in the coming months with a vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The plan announced by the Commander in Chief requires all companies in the U.S. to either mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or test unvaccinated employees once a week to monitor spread. Additionally, more than 17 million medical personnel that work at facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid dollars will need to be fully vaccinated.

Two of Northeast Ohio’s largest healthcare systems, the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, released statements on Thursday night after Biden’s announcement, with Cleveland Clinic officials saying they “plan to comply” and UH telling 3News that they have no comment at this time, but are urging all employees to receive the vaccine. As of this article, Ohio has once again seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 9,000 coming in, while the rest of the U.S. is experiencing the same thing due to the Delta Variant. At the same time, the percentage of those in the state that are fully vaccinated is “less than 50 percent of the population.” President Biden did not hold back during his most recent address to the nation in the war against the pandemic: “We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said Tuesday. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.” Gov. DeWine is not the only elected official from Ohio to speak on the executive orders. Attorney General Dave Yost has also spoken out against the move on his Twitter page. Yost also even retweeted Gov. DeWine “requesting” legal action being taken against the President’s administration over the latest mandate. It looks like this could be an ugly battle yet between the President and GOP politicians across the U.S., including Ohio. Yet, it has become another example of the increased politicization of everything involving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Gregory Shamus and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Merriman and Getty Images

Third Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter, WKYC 3News Cleveland and WEWS News 5 Cleveland