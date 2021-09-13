Entertainment News
Chlöe Is Grown and Her VMA Performance Was Pure Fire [VIDEO]

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty

ChloexHalle are the cute little Grammy nominated singing duo that won over the hearts of world via YouTube when no other then Queen Bey herself Beyonce’ loved what she seen and heard signed the sister to her label where they went on to release their first album ‘The Kids are Alright’.

But that was for 4 grammy nominations ago, now the sisters are beyond ‘Grow-ish’ as a matter of fact Chlöeis a full-fledged woman and her performance last night during the MTV Video Music Awards was grown woman fire leaving the viewing world saying “Have Mercy” for her debut performance of her smash hit single “Have Mercy”.

In a performance that was reminiscent of Chlöe’s mentor Beyonce’, Chlöe had this to say:

“I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice.”

Take a look at Chlöe solo debut performance of ‘Have Mercy’ at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in the video below.

