LOCAL NEWS: Amazon Planning to Add Over 2,000 New Employees in Cleveland Area

More new job opportunities are poppin up in Northeast Ohio, especially in Cleveland its suburbs.

Amazon is the latest company to announce they are hiring and seeking to fill a lot of openings locally.

Out of the planned 9,000 hires Amazon hopes to make in Ohio, 2,800 are going to be in Greater Cleveland.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“All of these jobs offer comprehensive benefits that begin on the very first day,” spokesperson Jessica Pawl told 3News. “Access to programs like career choice where Amazon pays full college tuition for its associates who have been at the company for at least 90 days, 401k match and other benefits.”

The openings are full-time and in the departments of “fulfillment and transportation.” Pay is $18 per hour along with “bonuses of up to $2,000.”

Amazon has already starting hiring in the area.

If you are interested, click here to learn more and apply.

Click here to read more.

