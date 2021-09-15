LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Mo Fayne, the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star who pled guilty to defrauding the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, was sentenced to 210 months or 17 and a half years in prison on Wednesday (September 15).

The lengthy sentence was handed down after Fayne (born Maurice Fayne) pled guilty to six counts of bank and wire fraud in connection with a PPP loan fraud case which saw him take in a $3.7 million loan from the government to help his trucking business. Instead, Fayne used the money on lavish purchases and paying back old debts, such as $40,000 in unpaid child support, $85,000 for jewelry, $136,000 for a Rolls-Royce and $907,000 to start a new business in Arkansas.

When Fayne submitted the application, he said his trucking business had 107 employees who’d been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and had a monthly payroll of $1,490,200.

In May, Fayne pled guilty to numerous charges and stared down a potential 30-year sentence. Instead, prosecutors agreed to drop 14 other charges levied against him. Instead of giving him the 151-month sentence initially part of the agreement, the judge in Mo Fayne’s case added an additional five years to his sentence.

Upon his release, the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta rapper will serve five years of supervised release and pay a restitution bill of $4.465,865.55.

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Mo Fayne Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For PPP Fraud

