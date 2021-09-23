National
Shooting at Kroger in Tennessee Kroger Leaves One Dead, Multiple Injured

A Kroger supermarket near Memphis, Tennessee became the site of a latest mass shooting.

Twelve people were injured and one person died at the chain’s Collierville, Tennessee location.  The person who died was the shooter from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

According to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane, the shooting started earlier in the afternoon on Sept. 23.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Lane said the suspect’s vehicle is still in the grocery store parking lot and is being investigated.

While responding to the shooting, Lane said they found people hiding in the store.

“They found people hiding in freezers, in offices,” Lane said.

One employee reports that once gunshots were heard, she ran out of the location.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

