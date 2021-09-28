State-Funded Trips to Ohio Banned in California Due to Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Don’t look for the Golden State to be on good terms with the Buckeye state anytime soon, especially regarding the medical profession.

California has decided to ban state-funded travel to Ohio as of Sept. 30.

The ban was announced by California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Sept. 28 and it will go into effect two days later.

Bonta said in a press release that “blocking access to life-saving care is wrong…Period.”

“Whether it’s denying a prescription for medication that prevents the spread of HIV, refusing to provide gender-affirming care, or undermining a woman’s right to choose, HB 110 unnecessarily puts the health of Americans at risk,” adds Bonta.

So why is Ohio part of a ban list in California?

The reason is due to a clause that was passed in the Buckeye state that “would allow medical professionals to refuse treatment if doing so would violate their personal moral or religious beliefs.”

Ohioans in the LGBTQ+ communities could be the most discriminated under this new measure.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“This amendment sought to open the door for doctors, nurses, receptionists, and even health insurance companies to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people and deny them important healthcare services,” Equality Ohio, an advocacy group that focuses on equal opportunity for Ohioans, wrote in June.

According to the Ohio Capital Journal, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the clause puts in writing what already happens in Ohio medical facilities. He claimed this would not lead to discrimination because, if the clause was invoked, someone who is LGBTQ+ could get care elsewhere, the OCJ wrote. Ohio joins a growing list of states that California will not allow state-funded trips due to legislation that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ communities.

