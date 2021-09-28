LOCAL NEWS: Some New Businesses Are Coming to Tower City Center

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After years of losing tenants, Tower City Center in Downtown Cleveland is announcing the arrival of new businesses coming in.

Bedrock, the company that runs Tower City, is promoting the arrivals of three new tenants, all of which are local Cleveland-area businesses.

Jaxon’s Closet, a boy’s clothing store, MiAmour, a women’s boutique, and Peach Fuzz, a Lakewood beauty and grooming service business, will all move into Tower City in the fall of 2021. All three businesses are owned by women and News 5 was able to confirm that at least two of the three women are women of color. “We’ve been able to find at least three African American-owned businesses that are Cleveland’s that we are happy to work with and they’ll be coming into Tower City and there are about 10 other leases that will be coming in,” said Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner while talking about the new effort on September 15.

Bedrock had announced this year that Tower City would become, according to a press release, a “hub for shopping, pop-up retail experiences, dining, and entertainment, while also bringing an influx of local small- and minority-owned businesses to one of downtown Cleveland’s more highly-trafficked areas.”

Kent State Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative Director Terry Schwarz has added that the one-time shopping center might not be what it used to be when it first opened up in 1990.

“I think that the old model of having the movie theater, the three department stores that make up the classic shopping malls, maybe that’s not what happens here,” Schwarz says before adding the possibility of a grocery store in the mall.

With the announcement of new businesses coming in, it appears that things are finally looking bright in Tower City.

