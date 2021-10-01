Pat Robertson Will No Longer Host ‘The 700 Club’ on a Regular Basis

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the most prominent figures of Christian television and entertainment is cutting back on his regular televised appearances.

Pat Robertson has recently announced that he is stepping down as the regular host of Christian Broadcasting Network’s flagship program ‘The 700 Club.’

He told viewers on Oct. 1 his decision to scale down on his duties on the show he had been hosting the show since 1966.

Robertson has been known over the years to “inject conservative Christian right-wing politics” on the CBN News portion of ‘Club.’

He has become known for his support of certain political candidates and controversial statements on the show.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

His commentary on abortion, same-sex marriage and more on the show has repeatedly been criticized through the years. Robertson, who launched a failed bid to be the Republican nominee for president in 1988, regularly expressed support for former President Donald Trump and said that God told him Trump would win the 2020 election, ushering in the end of the world. Robertson wrongly predicted the end of the world multiple other times, and talk of the Bible’s Book of Revelation and the rapture are prevalent on the show.

As for what he will do with ‘Club’ after stepping down as a regular host, look for him to continue to make appearances on the show.

Robertson will occasionally drop in on ‘Club,’ including on a segment where he answers viewers email.

Replacing him as the full-time host is his son, Gordon Robertson, who had been on the show since 1996. Gordon is also the show’s executive producer and the CEO of CBN since 2007.

