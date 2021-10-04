- CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Winking Lizard to Shut Down Its Downtown Cleveland Gateway Location

A Gateway District restaurant staple is closing its doors for good after a long time in an area for those attending concerts, sporting events and other forms of entertainment at nearby Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field.

Popular local chain Winking Lizard is shutting down its Huron Road location in Downtown Cleveland permanently after it had announced previously it would close for a while.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In August, the restaurant said it was temporarily closing the location Downtown, citing staffing challenges that made the decision “unavoidable.”

All employees who were based at the Gateway District location were offered other opportunities at other area locations, the restaurant said.

Winking Lizard has been in Northeast Ohio since 1983 when its Bedford Heights operation first opened its doors.

In addition to Bedford Heights, the Lizard has locations in Macedonia, Independence, Canton, Avon, Lakewood, Brunswick and Mayfield Heights.

Its other Downtown location, the one at the Galleria at Erieview on E. 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue, is still open, but is slated to move to the nearby Aecom Building next year.

 

Close