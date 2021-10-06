The Bijou Star Files: BET Awards Country Grammar Tea

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 6, 2021:

How Nelly Became a Legend by Always Refusing to Be Put in a Box

Nelly is a bonafide hip-hop legend, and BET has recognized that reality. On Sunday, the St. Louis rapper was honored with BET’S I Am Hip Hop award at their annual Hip Hop Awards ceremony, Read More

Here Are the Winners of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards are in full swing, with winners of the show being announced across 17 categories honoring rappers, producers, DJs, video directors, and more. Read More

Cardi B Makes History with ‘WAP’ at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B is a history-making BET Hip-Hop Awards winner! Read More

Nets Reportedly Getting Ready for Possibility Kyrie Irving Will Miss Home Games Over Vaccine

With the NBA season two weeks away from tipping off, it has been reported that the Brooklyn Nets are getting ready for the possibility that they’ll be without Kyrie Irving for home practices and games for the foreseeable future due to him not be vaccinated. Read More

CHRIS BROWN, DRAKE SUED: YOU STOLE MY SONG FOR ‘NO GUIDANCE’!!!

Chris Brown and Drake straight-up jacked another artist’s work for their hit track “No Guidance” … so claim a singer and producer in a new lawsuit. Read More

KELLY CLARKSONEX-HUBBY MISTAKENLY THINKS HE COULD STILL GET MONTANA RANCH

Kelly Clarkson‘s ex-husband may want to make a quick phone call to his lawyer, because he may not be fully up to speed in their divorce. Read More

WNBA PLAYERSTHROW PUNCHES IN WILD BRAWL… All-Star Apologizes

All hell broke loose when several WNBA players threw wild punches outside a day club in Atlanta earlier this year … and now, one of the women involved is apologizing. Read More

FACEBOOK WHISTLEBLOWER FB IS LIKE TOBACCO, OPIOIDS …Feds Needs To Step In!!!

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen just told a room full of lawmakers Mark Zuckerberg‘s company is just like Big Tobacco … and she wants government oversight. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE DaBaby Killing Someone …WASN’T AS CAREER-ENDING AS OFFENDING GAYS

DaBaby killing a man wasn’t even nearly as offensive as him going after the LGBT community, which torpedoed his career … a disparity Dave Chappelle says doesn’t sit well with him. Read More

Syleena Johnson Speaks About R. Kelly’s Mental Health Following Recent Guilty Verdict—Says He Should Receive Treatment Instead Of Jail

Syleena Johnson recently spoke about her feelings regarding the recent guilty verdict of her former musical collaborator R. Kelly. During a conversation discussing R. Kelly’s legal issues, Syleena Johnson said that she believes he should be receiving treatment at a mental health facility instead of sentenced to jail. Read More

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Pulled Off Of The Air For A Week Following Controversial Comments & Positive COVID Test

It looks like ESPN viewers will not be seeing Sage Steele on their screens for the next week following her recent comments, and also due to her testing positive for COVID. Read More

Aretha Franklin To Have Post Office Named After Her In Her Hometown Detroit

The Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is still racking up honors and accolades—and the latest one is courtesy of her very own hometown of Detroit, Michigan. It was recently announced that a local post office in Detroit will officially be named after Aretha Franklin to honor her enduring musical legacy. Read More

Edward Mathews Now Faces 22 Charges For Six Separate Criminal Incidents Against Black Neighbors

Things aren’t looking up for Edward “Cagney” Mathews, who went viral in July for his racist rant against a Black neighbor. As you may remember, Edward also challenged folks to pull up if they had an issue. Read More

Ryan Henry Sits Down With His Ex-Best Friend Anthony Lindsey Months After Admitting To Sleeping With The Mother Of Anthony’s Child

If y’all haven’t been keeping up with this tea, allow us to catch you up! In October 2020, Anthony Lindsey hit the ‘gram with some shocking allegations about his now ex-bestie Ryan Henry and the mother of his child Nina Marie. Anthony alleges Ryan and Nina step together, which turned out to be true! Read More

California Gov. Newsom Signs New Law Aiming to Reduce Deaths Among Black Mothers

California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing the fight against racial bias in his state, this time by signing a bill that seeks to prevent deaths among Black women in childbirth. Read More

Tesla to Pay Black Ex-Employee $137 Million for Racial Harassment

Tesla has been ordered to fork over a hefty payment to a Black former employee who was subjected to racial abuse while working for the company. Read More

Florida Middle School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Then 14-Year-Old Student

On Monday a Florida middle school drama teacher was arrested for having sex in her car with a former student on multiple occasions. Read More

Beam Me Up Scotty! William Shatner Is The Next Space Traveler For Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

Williams Shatner is going to space with the help of Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin. It looks like Captain Kirk is back in action. On Monday, the 90-year-old actor announced he’d be traveling to space on the next Blue Origin flight. “I’ve heard about space for a long time now,” Shatner said in a press release. “I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.” Read More

CDC Releases COVID-19 Holiday Safety Safety Precautions And Then Takes Them Back; Updates Soon To Come

TheCenter for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has taken down its holiday safety recommendations. Read More

Judge To Determine If Using Rap Lyrics In Murder Trials Is Racially Biased

A California court is debating whether or not presenting rap lyrics in murder trials is racially biased. Read More

Wayne Brady to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Partner’s Newborn Baby Boy: ‘Honored to Be in His Life’

Wayne Brady is a new “Duncle” to his ex-wife and her boyfriend’s newborn … Read More

Denise Richards Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ by Charlie Sheen Child Support Ruling, Daughter Lola Still Lives with Her

Charlie Sheen no longer has to pay ex-wife Denise Richards child support, according to a court ruling on Monday — and Denise Richards reportedly wasn’t prepared for the news. Read More

YouTube Removes R. Kelly Channels After Disgraced Singer’s Sex Trafficking Conviction

R. Kelly no longer has a YouTube channel now that he’s a convicted sex offender. Read More

50 Cent to People Who Don’t Know Who Rakim Is: ‘Please Don’t Talk To Me’

50 Cent took to Instagram to air out anyone unaware of Rakim’s power on the mic, as he shared a clip of the legendary New York rapper dropping a verse. Read More

