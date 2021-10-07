- CLE
Home- CLE

NFL Week 4 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Vikings’ Music Video

The Browns are 3-1 as we head into our next game against the Seahawks: Here's DJ HazMatt with his Week 4 recap.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

HazMatt NFL Week 4 Recap

Source: Radio One / DJ HazMatt

It’s that time! DJ HazMatt’s dropped off his latest Browns Freestyle. After a successful win against the Vikings Sunday, the home team stands at 3-1 in the 2021-22 NFL season. Now that’s something to sing about.

Lovin’ the throwback LL Cool J beat, definitely a smooth vibe as we anticipate a smooth win against the Seahawks on Sunday. Speaking of the upcoming game, don’t forget that each Sunday you’re invited to join DJ HazMatt and Matty Willz on Matt and Matt Sports.

Tap in with the fellas at halftime and postgame each Sunday for real talk from The Land. All the best highlights, hot takes and #GTFOH moments from the game we all know and love. Take a look at their NFL Week 5 predictions below and good luck to our Browns on their upcoming game!!

NFL Picks Week 5

Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor

GO BROWNS!!

21 Throwbacks We Can’t WAIT To Hear At The Millennium Tour 2021
Millennium Tour Songs We Wanna Hear
21 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

cleveland browns , DJ HazMatt , football , Matt and Matt Sports

Videos
Latest
INTERNET-MEDIA-YOUTUBE-FEATURE

Don’t Expect to See Much of R. Kelly…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70
Fox&apos;s "The Masked Singer" Premiere Karaoke Event

Could Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams So Soon?

 19 hours ago
01.01.70
The BRIT Awards 2011 - Show

Singer Adele Has Got A New Man, New…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
An authentic Covid-19 vaccination card, with CDC logo in magnifying glass

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards on FB!?

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close