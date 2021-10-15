Entertainment News
Starz Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Trailer Has Dropped

STARZ & Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Present "POWER BOOK II: GHOST" Hamptons Premiere Event

With the season finally of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanaan’ still rattling through our minds, with thoughts of actually feeling sorry for Kanaan know wonder he turned out so messed up.  The Power Universe has kept on turning bringing us back to the present by dropping the official trailer for season two of ‘Starz Power Book II: Ghost’ the story of how little Ghost Jr. is playing the street role in a remix to ‘How To Get Away With Murder’.

The second season of Power Book II: Ghostis executive produced by Fifty and Courtney Kemp picking up where we left off in season one with Tariq having to figure out what he’s willing to sacrifice to accomplish his goal while keeping trying to keep his mama, Tasha St. Patrick and himself out of jail for killing Ghost as well as keeping poor little Yazmin out of foster care by pledging allegiance to Monet (Mary J. Blige) and the rest of the  Tejada gang.  Not to mention his sex addicted professor who appears to be taking it hard after her ex-boo thang colleague got too close and had to be put down because he was jealous of her imaginary love affair with Tariq.  Now it seems that the backstabbing New York City Councilman Rashad Tate is going to become a royal pain for the young St. Patrick, as reports say’s Larenz Tate will be a  Power Book II: Ghost regular for season 2.

Power Book II: Ghost returns to Starz just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday binge watching season, November 21, 2021.

Take a look at Power Book II: Ghost official trailer below.

