The Bijou Star Files: The Show Must Go On, Without Wendy Williams

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 19, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Officially Returns — Without Wendy

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ returned for its Season 13 premiere on Monday without Wendy Williams. Read More

Wendy Williams Allegedly Wasn’t Consulted Before Talk Show Booked Guest Hosts + Producers Reportedly Struggling To Find Other Fill-ins: It Is A Disaster Read More

ESPN reporter Allison Williams leaving network over Covid vaccine mandate

“I have been denied my request for accommodation” to not get the vaccination, Williams said in a video posted Friday to Instagram. “Effective next week, I will be separated from the company.” Read More

Chicago police vaccine mandate: Officers being sent home without pay for non-compliance

Chicago police officers are being stripped of their police powers and sent home without pay Monday for refusing to comply with city’s vaccine mandate. Read More

Colin Powell was fully vaccinated, but he still died from COVID complications. How rare is that?

Many Americans were shocked to learn of Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19-related complications Monday, especially because the former secretary of state and retired four-star general was fully vaccinated against the disease. Read More

Trump sues to keep White House records secret, claiming executive privilege

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday in DC District Court against the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and the National Archives in an effort to keep records from his presidency secret by claiming executive privilege. Read More

Man arrested for raping a woman on a SEPTA train while other riders failed to intervene, authorities say

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia last week, even as a number of witnesses failed to stop the incident or call police, authorities said. Read More

Texas doctor: What abortion law is doing to my patients

I am an Ob-Gyn who has been providing abortions in Texas for eight years. Since September 1, my staff and I have been forced to comply with an extreme abortion ban — SB 8 — that has blocked patients from getting an abortion at approximately six weeks of pregnancy, before many patients know they are pregnant. Read More

RONDA ROUSEYNORMALIZE BREASTFEEDING!!!Posts Photo Feeding Baby

“Motherhood’s some badass, primal, beautiful s**t that shouldn’t be hidden.” Read More

New Study Shows a Need for Another Round of Stimulus Payments

Millions of Americans are still facing the financial consequences of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A new study by Capital One Insight Center shows that economic uncertainty is far from over for most. Read More

Supreme Court sides with police officers in two qualified immunity cases

In two unsigned opinions Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of police officers seeking qualified immunity from allegations of excessive force. Read More

New Federal Reserve Data Shows That Wealthiest 10% Of Americans Own 89% Of U.S. Stocks

The Federal Reserve is giving merit to the saying “the rich get richer” with their latest data. According to CNBC, the central banking system of the United States recently released a report on stock market ownership. The numbers scream financial inequality given that the wealthiest 10% of Americans now reportedly own 89% of all U.S. stocks. Read More

Adele’s concert special to include Oprah interview

Adele is bringing both her new music and her story to television. Read More

KANYE WEST LEMME GET IN ON THIS COVID WAVE …With ‘Ye’ Face Masks!!!

Kanye West knows a business opportunity when he sees one — which is why it looks like he’s jumping into the face mask game … and slapping his new name on it, front and center. Read More

KANYE WESTMY NAME CHANGE IS OFFICIAL …I’m ‘Ye’ Now!!!

Kanye’s name change is official, a judge just signed off on the mogul’s petition to officially change his legal name to “Ye” … according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. Ye won’t have a middle or last name either, just straight to the point. Read More

DRAKE KIDS IN WHEELCHAIRS LOOKED UP TO YOU!!!Org Calls ‘Degrassi’ Role Pivotal

Drake might wanna reconsider the hatred he reportedly had for his ‘Degrassi’ character being in a wheelchair — because lots of kids in wheelchairs actually felt validated thanks to his portrayal. Read More

Netflix talent to support employee protest of Dave Chappelle

A rally in support of the Netflix trans employee walkout on Oct. 20, dubbed “Stand Up in Solidarity,” will present co-CEO Ted Sarandos with a list of “firm asks” and feature a PSA from stars including Angelica Ross, Jonathan Van Ness, Jameela Jamil, Eureka O’Hara and Colton Haynes. Read More

Toya Johnson’s Fiancé Shares Hilarious Message On Instagram As She Attends Monyetta Shaw’s Bachelorette Party

Monyetta Shaw, who is the mother of Ne-Yo’s two eldest children, is preparing to tie the knot. Over the weekend she had her bachelorette festivities in Las Vegas with her girls, and Toya Johnson was one of the ladies that were in attendance. Read More

Michael B. Jordan & Serena Williams Partner To Give HBCU Students A Chance To Win $1M

On Monday, it was announced that Michael B Jordan and Serena Williams have teamed up to bring lucky HBCU students a few coins. Read More

Nicki Minaj Says Delay in Responding to Harassment Lawsuit Was ‘Innocent Mistake,’ Calls Out Accuser’s Attorney

Following word last week that the harassment case centered on Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Pettyhit a stage of back-and-forth between involved parties over a default judgment push, more recent court documents provide greater insight into how Minaj’s team is responding. Read More

Will Smith Documents Body Transformation in Post-Quarantine Fitness Journey Video

Just five months after claiming to be “in the worst shape of my life,” Will Smith took to social media over the weekend to open up about his post-quarantine fitness journey. Read More

RHOA Star Falynn Guobadia Engaged to Boyfriend Jaylan Banks

Love must be in the air! RHOA star Falynn Guobadia announced her engagement to Jaylan Banks Sunday night. Read More

Mississippi Mom & Companion Ate At Waffle House While Her Two Teen Daughters Were Locked Inside The Back Of A U-Haul

Mississippi authorities arrested a mother and her friend after the two ate at a Waffle House while the mother’s two teen daughters were locked in the back of a U-Haul truck. Read More

Jay Williams Vows To Stop Addressing Kyrie Irving’s Vaccination Stance After Getting Death Threats [Video]

ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jay Williams revealed that he received numerous death threats on social media after defending Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and his stance against COVID-19. Read More

Chrissy Teigen Says She Has ‘Emerged Stronger’ After Pregnancy Loss in Emotional Cookbook Intro [Photos]

Chrissy Teigen is remembering her postpartum journey and sharing her candid thoughts in the introduction of Cravings: All Together.Read More

Young Thug Paid Lil Baby To Rap Because He Feared The Younger Artist Would Go Back To Prison [Video]

Lil Baby humbly attributed his start in the rap game to Young Thug last year, and now Thugger is confirming that he played a role in Baby taking his rhymes seriously. Read More

Scott Disick ‘Going Crazy’ Over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick was reportedly “going crazy” with jealousy over the news of her romantic engagement to Travis Barker.Read More

Fans Shocked After Bow Wow Gets Down On One Knee As He Raps To Angela Simmons At Millennium Tour [Photos + Video]

Bow Wow had some issues before hitting the stage on the Millennium Tour stop in Atlanta but then he stunned everyone when he got down on his knees and raps to Angela Simmons. Read More

Elementary School Teacher Had Weed Edibles in Student Prize Box

A South Carolina teacher was arrested on drug charges Friday after being accused of putting marijuana edibles in a box of prizes for her elementary school students. Read More

Rick Ross Teams Up With Rap Snacks’ CEO And Founder For Their New Company ‘Hip Hemp’

Rick Ross has a new entrepreneurial venture. Along with James Lindsay, the founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, Ross has teamed up with San Diego-based hemp manufacturing company Hempacco to produce a full line of smokables, including cannabinoid cigarettes and hemp blunt rolling paper, according to a press release. Read More

Jay-Z Due to Testify in NYC Lawsuit Over ‘Reneged’ Perfume Deal

Back in 2016 Parlux Fragrances sued Jay Z, for allegedly failing to promote a signature fragrance line, called Gold Jay Z. Read More

Netflix Estimates ‘Squid Game’ Will Generate $891 Million in Value

‘Squid Game’ is Netflix’s biggest show ever — and it’s expected to make the streamer a LOT of money. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES’ BROTHER APOLOGIZES FOR DANCING ON SEAN TAYLOR MEMORIAL… ‘Meant No Disrespect’

Patrick Mahomes’ brother says he meant “absolutely no disrespect” by dancing on a Sean Taylor memorial Sunday … explaining the whole thing was a complete misunderstanding. Read More

Cincinnati Bengals Guard Jackson Carman, Suggests He Got Sick After Eating At Eminem’s New Restaurant

NFL player, Jackson Carman, does not suggest dining at Eminem’s new restaurant. In a new tweet, the rookie guard is sharing his recommendation after leaving the field due to ‘illness’ during Sunday’s (Oct. 17) game. Read More

Jess Hilarious & Her Boyfriend, Daniel Parsons, Slated To Star In VH1’s ‘Couple’s Retreat’

According to our sources, VH1 fans can expect to see Jess Hilarious on Couples Retreat! Read More

VANESSA BRYANTFILES ‘KB24’ TRADEMARK Plans Kobe Sports And Entertainment Empire

Kobe Bryant‘s legacy will live on in the form of media, clothes, trading cards and more … with Vanessa Bryant filing to trademark “KB24” to create a sports and entertainment empire surrounding her late husband’s name. Read More

FLAVOR FLAV ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC BATTERY

Flavor Flav landed in jail after being arrested for a domestic violence incident earlier this month in Nevada … Read More

Congratulations! Falynn Pina Engaged To Jaylan Banks, Groom-To-Be Blasts ‘4 Baby Daddies’ Disses

A former friend of the show on “ The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” is getting married. Read More

City Girl Behavior: Yung Miami Defends Making Her Booty Scrub The Ground At Her Toddler’s ‘TuttiFrutti’ Birthday Party

Rapper Yung Miami has a message for anyone wanting to chime in with their unsolicited thoughts about her dancing like true City Girl at her daughter’s 2nd birthday party, and it’s simple: “DON’T.” Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: