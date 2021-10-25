Kodak Black Explains Why He Grabbed His Mama’s Butt !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Kodak Black has been on the strange side of some social media debates like the 61 year old man that married his 18 year God daughter. Kodak Black say’s that his daddy did the same thing and left his family for the extremely younger woman. Today he is defending why he grabbed his mama’s butt. Is there really a good excuse for or to palm your mama’s butt? According to Kodak Black…yes.

A video recently went viral of Kodak Black out on the dance floor dancing with his mom, who coincidently had ‘put on her red dress and slipped on her high heels ♫’ when Kodack Black slid his hands down her back and grabbed a big ole chunk of his moms booty. People began to side eye drag Kodak Black for that unusual Kodack moment when Kodak Black responded to the criticism via Instagram Live starting with the excuse that his dad from paragraph one bounced on them early in his life and his mom raised him on her own before he went on to say:

“When I see my mama, homie, I adore her, homie,” “I kiss her feet, homie, what you talkin’ bout boy… Some of you n***as don’t even holla at your mama. Some of you n***as don’t even call your mama, homie. Some of you n***as don’t even spend time with your mama, homie.” “She ain’t trippin’. I don’t give a f**k what you talkin’ bout, n***a,” “I grabbed my mama because I treat my mama like my lady, n***a. That’s my queen, n***a.”

Take a look at the video below then give us your thoughts. Is there ever a good reason to palm your mama’s booty?

