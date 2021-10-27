Floyd Mayweather Refuses Selfie With Male Fan With Painted Nails [Video]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you see Floyd Mayweather in public make sure your man hands do not have decorations. The sports legend recently denied a man with painted finger nails a selfie.

As spotted on The Grio the championship boxer attended the Clippers vs Grizzlies NBA game at the Staples Center on Saturday, October 23. Naturally, his appearance caused a stir amongst fans who were nearby. While he was exiting the facility a man asked him to take a picture with him and the response has made headlines. According to the man he was told no because his finger nails were colored. In the video the Mayweather is heard responding “You got painted nails, I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails”.

As expected the young man was dejected. “Damn bro. Floyd is a homophobe. You guys saw that first bro. Floyd didn’t want to take a photo with me because my nails are painted. Bro really?” he asked rhetorically. While the boxing promoter isn’t a fan, the male nails the trend continues to soar in popular culture. Some of his entertainment peers who have started to decorate their hands include A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Post Malone, Brad Pitt, MGK and Harry Styles.

Recently the Mayweather name has been in the headlines with concerns to NBA Youngboy. Yaya Mayweather is reportedly facing 20 years for allegedly stabbing one of his child’s mothers. The incident happened in April of 2020 and left Lapattra Lashai Jacobs with serious injuries. Earlier this year she gave birth to Youngboy’s seventh child.

You can see video of the interaction below.

