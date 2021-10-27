NeNe Say’s Cynthia Bailey Didn’t Show Up For Greg’s Memorial

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

So much for the assumption that NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey friendship being chill after their alleged Kumbaya following the heart breaking passing of Greg Leakes after battling colon cancer.

We knew from watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta that NeNe and Cynthia Bailey’s friendship was killed off however, unfortunately, the passing of a loved one can typically rekindle friendships. And judging from the outpouring of love on social media from Real Housewives family as well as Cynthia Bailey you would have thought that was the case. But according to a recent interview NeNe felt nothing but ‘Reality TV’ (not genuine) love from Cynthia Bailey as well as her so-called Real Housewives family.

“[Cynthia] didn’t even come to the repast. She did come like a week later after everything was done,…She came by my lounge,..It’s really hard to explain ‘Housewives.’ It’s almost like a dysfunctional family.”

According to NeNe Leakes the Real Housewives franchise chipped in a small floral bouquet opposed to sending flowers individually.

Prior to this NeNe Leakes revelation interview Cynthia Bailey admits that she missed the memorial but was glad she had because she felt that she got to spend more quality time with NeNe at the lounge.

“I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge,” …“and pretty much closing the place down like we really got to spend some one-on-one time together.”

Do you think Cynthia Bailey along with cast was being sincere or just trying to do what looks good for Reality TV?

Take a listen to what NeNe Leakes had to say in the interview below.

