LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Interracial dating became the main subject of discussion for today’s “Gary’s Tea” after Insecure actor Jay Ellis went viral recently based off claims that he might be hiding his white wife to keep his predominately Black female audience happy.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The convo went a few different directions, with Eva even suggesting that it might not be a Black and white thing and more due to the fact that he’s not single in general — we’re sure Michael Ealy can relate! However, Rickey had everyone in stitches once he hit Gary with the double standard argument by bringing up “booty-eating James.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get your laughs off with “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Is ‘Insecure’ Actor Jay Ellis Wrong For Hiding His White Wife From The Public? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: