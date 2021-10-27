Jeezy Recalls Jay-Z Having His Back In A Fist Fight: “Hov Got Hands!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Jeezy was recently featured in the latest episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED, and it was filled with facts about the Georgia-bred rap vet’s come-up in the game and how he ultimately became one of the most respected emcees in contemporary hip-hop.

UNCENSORED, as the title suggests, also gets its subjects to speak on lesser-known facts about their life, which led Jeezy to make an interesting revelation about his longstanding friendship with Jay-Z that even included an incident where they had to have each other’s backs when it came to a fist fight.

While the idea of two of hip-hop’s biggest heavyweights getting into a big brawl sounds like something out of, well, a music video, Jeezy says it actually happened in real life and that Mr. Carter has no problem defending himself. “We been in some fist fights and everything,” Jeezy recalled of Jay-Z’s loyalty, describing one particular incident in Vegas that also involved late Def Jam exec Shakir Stewart by simply stating, “Hov got hands, ’cause me and him was getting down. We was back-to-back! [sic]” He went on to add that, even with Jay’s assistant screaming for him to get in the car, the hitmaker behind classic albums like The Blueprint and 4:44 refused to leave Jeezy behind.

Read up more on the respect Jeezy has for Jay-Z below, via UNCENSORED:

“For me, I just respect somebody who has enough respect for themselves not to lose their integrity to please people. That’s the biggest thing I see in him.

You gotta have tough skin. Anybody can be an artist. Anybody can be a rapper. But when you start talking about life changing and being in a position that most of us never thought would be humanly possible — balancing all that and not losing yourself, that takes a special kind of skin. And I think only a few of us have that.”

Watch the clip from Jeezy’s episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED below:

