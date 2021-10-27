News
HomeNews

Hot Topic: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Is Now Reportedly Engaged To His Mistress

Auntie Wendy you okay?

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Wendy Williams apololgy

Source: The Wendy Williams Show / Youtube

The personal life of Wendy Williams has just taken another turn. Her ex-husband has allegedly put a ring on the hand of his mistress.

As spotted on Page Six the media mogul’s former partner has clearly moved on with his life. According to the celebrity gossip rag Kelvin Hunter popped the big question to his long time girlfriend Sherina Hudson. The publication claims a source exclusively spilled the tea to them. “A source told us Hunter bought the ring, which is valued at $80,000, in 2020, and Hudson has been spotted in Instagram posts wearing the pricey diamond as far back as that April.”

While it is still unclear when he exactly popped the big question the timing of this reveal is interesting as Wendy has been suffering from more health issues. So much so that the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show was postponed a couple of times and ultimately had to commence without her. Wendy and Kelvin married in 1997 and divorced in 2019 when Sharina, his mistress at the time, gave birth to his child. He publically apolagized in a press release saying “[I] take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans”.

Wendy has yet to comment on the matter.

Photo: The Wendy Williams Show

Hot Topic: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Is Now Reportedly Engaged To His Mistress  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Entertainment Streaming Apps Amid Pandemic Stay-At-Home Orders

‘Tiger King’ Returns For Another Season with New…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

NeNe Say’s Cynthia Bailey Didn’t Show Up For…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Drug Supplier Pleads Guilty To Supplying Mac Miller’s…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Lil Nas X’s Dad Puts On Cape To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close