Jimmy Jam In The Land! Iconic Songwriter & Producer Catches Up With Sam Sylk [WATCH]

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

You can’t talk music history without mentioning Jimmy Jam. The legendary songwriter and producer caught up with our very own Sam Sylk during a special trip to The Land ahead of the 2021 Rock & Roll Induction Ceremony.

Through the years, Jimmy Jam, alongside music partner Terry Steven Lewis, have masterfully crafted hits for many of the biggest names in the game. So it was only right that he visit Cleveland for an event honoring the finest music has to offer.

WZAK was on hand for the star-studded event, which also included a very memorable moment by our Forever President Barack Obama, who quoted a few Jay-Z lyrics as he introduced the rapper for his Rock Hall Induction.

For his part, Jay discussed his early career: Trying to make a way out of street life, he eventually landed on the decision to fully commit himself toward making music. And it is undoubtedly one of the best decisions he ever made. He was sure to mention those pivotal to his early beginning, thanking the Roc-A-Fella members who believed in his vision when no one else did.

Other members of Rock Hall’s 2021 Class included LL Cool J, Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, Gil Scott-Heron and Carole King. But it wasn’t about celebrating talent and handing out shiny trophies. Performances created a thrill-ride of their own. Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and Eminem were just a few notable names to pay homage to the icons that helped inspire their art.

