Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Moving Performance Of ‘Natural Woman’ At The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

The stars gathered Saturday night (October 30) to celebrate legends of present and past during the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Jennifer Hudson‘s performance of “Natural Woman” dazzled those in the audience. In addition to Hudson, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Lopez, Dave Chappelle and others payed homage to the music legends inducted into the Class of 2021.

Of course, we were on hand for this special night. A little history trivia: 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee Carole King co-wrote “Natural Woman” with Gerry Goffin. The record was a smash-hit for Aretha Franklin when it was released in 1967, and made its way into Franklin’s 2021 biopic, Respect, with Hudson taking on the lead role.

Another notable moment for the evening: Our Forever President Barack Obama gave a standout video speech as Jay-Z was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Dave Chappelle served as Jay-Z’s official inductee, and the pair shared a special moment on stage together as the Roc Nation boss humble accepted his award.

