RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Moving Performance Of ‘Natural Woman’ At The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

A tribute fitting for one of music's most beloved anthems.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The stars gathered Saturday night (October 30) to celebrate legends of present and past during the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony.

|| RELATED: Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction ||

|| RELATED: Rock Hall Induction Week To Begin with ‘Trans-Europe Express’ Line Dance ||

Jennifer Hudson‘s performance of “Natural Woman” dazzled those in the audience. In addition to Hudson, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Lopez, Dave Chappelle and others payed homage to the music legends inducted into the Class of 2021.

Related Stories

Of course, we were on hand for this special night. A little history trivia: 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee Carole King co-wrote “Natural Woman” with Gerry Goffin. The record was a smash-hit for Aretha Franklin when it was released in 1967, and made its way into Franklin’s 2021 biopic, Respect, with Hudson taking on the lead role.

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Another notable moment for the evening: Our Forever President Barack Obama gave a standout video speech as Jay-Z was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Dave Chappelle served as Jay-Z’s official inductee, and the pair shared a special moment on stage together as the Roc Nation boss humble accepted his award.

Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction
36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
15 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

aretha franklin , Jennifer Hudson , rock and roll hall of fame

Videos
Latest
Chance The Rapper performing at American Airlines Arena

Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Battling PTSD…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof…

 2 days ago
08.23.10
Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch

Sit-In Over Howard University Students “Unlivable” Housing Conditions…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close