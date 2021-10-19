Rock Hall Induction Week To Begin with ‘Trans-Europe Express’ Line Dance Honoring 2021 Inductee Kraftwerk

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

You are cordially invited to be part of a historical music week in The Land!

The Radio One Cleveland Family, in partnership with Destination Cleveland and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, are kicking off the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Week of Activities and events during Celebration Day powered by PNC on Sunday, Oct. 24.

In addition to the all-day festivities at the Rock Hall, Radio One will be hosting a live remote on the Union Home Mortgage Plaza at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame from 4-6 p.m. that day, and will lead a Cleveland rendition of the popular line dance, the “Trans-Europe Express.” This live event will be hosted by none other than Cleveland legend and 93.1 mid-day host, Sam Sylk. The music to this iconic line dance was created by Kraftwerk, a German band who established the blueprint for modern electronic music and has been sampled widely by artists from another 2021 Inductee JAY-Z to Coldplay and has influenced others like Depeche Mode, U2, and Kanye West, are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 36th Annual Induction Ceremony in Cleveland on Oct. 30

“We are pleased to partner with Destination Cleveland and Radio One to bring this deeply rooted Cleveland neighborhood tradition into Induction week! Music by 2021 Inductees Kraftwerk fueling a 40-year tradition in Cleveland’s African-American community underscores the power of rock & roll to unite and inspire.” said Greg Harris, President & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Kraftwerk is part of one of the most diverse Inductee classes in the institution’s history. The 2021 class includes Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren, along with Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“We are thrilled to partner with Destination Cleveland and the Rock Hall to help kick off their Induction Week celebration. The ‘Trans-Europe Express’ line dance is a cultural phenomenon that transcends generations, race, age and cultural boundaries,” said Eddie Harrell, Jr., Regional Vice President of Radio One. “We commend Destination Cleveland the Rock Hall for its commitment to diversity. Inducting icons such as Tina Turner, Jay Z, LL Cool J and Clarence Avant are a clear recognition of the impact that African Americans have made in the American music scene,” added Harrell, Jr.

Details for the Celebration Day on Oct. 24 can be found at rockhall.com/events/celebration-day-2021. For more information on exploring Cleveland, visit RoamTheLandCLE.com.

