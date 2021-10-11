LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s once again time to celebrate the artists and musicians who have greatly contributed to the sounds of their respective culture. That’s right – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be welcoming another round of inductees right here in Cleveland, and this year’s list not only includes many top music icons, but there will also be a few events surrounding the big day that you definitely don’t wanna miss!

In the Performers Category, Tina Turner, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren are but a few who will be recognized for their outstanding body of work. In addition, Hip-Hop icon LL Cool J will be honored for Musical Excellence alongside other artists that include Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads.

It all kicks off Sunday, October 24 with Celebration Day at the Museum with live music, debut of 2021 Inductee exhibit, and fireworks show. Plaza activities are free, and museum is free for those residing in state of Ohio. There will also be a Festival Village on plaza with local clubs and record shops.

What’s more: We’ve got your chance to be a part of history!

The ROCK N ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION sweepstakes starts TODAY (October 11) and ends on Sunday October 24, 2021. This sweepstakes will take place online and one grand prize winner will receive a pair of tickets to the big ceremony, set to take place Saturday, October 30th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, located at 1 Center Court, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Congrats to all those being celebrated this year and good luck to everyone who registers to win a chance to see it all LIVE!!

Win Tix To 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com