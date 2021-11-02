The Bijou Star Files: Bedford HS Is Remote Learning & Not Because Of COVID

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 2, 2021:

Bedford High School to remain in remote learning until November 29 after outbreak of violence

After recent incidents of violent activity, Bedford High School will remain on remote instruction until November 29. Read More

BEN & J LO Trick or Treating with Kids IN SAME HOOD AS JENNIFER GARNER

Ben Affleck‘s worlds are colliding, especially as it relates to the Jennifers in his life … and it all came together on Halloween. Read More

American Airlines Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Allegedly Assaulting Flight Attendant

A California man is facing up to 20 years in prison after he allegedly assaulted a female flight attendant aboard an American Airlines flight last week. Read More

Jay-Z Complains of ‘Lawyer Tricks’ and ‘Word Games’ During Perfume Trial Testimony

In his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech over the weekend, Jay-Z made a nod to the fact that he had to go to court. And as promised, he did just that on Monday. Read More

QC’s Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas Says He Wants to Buy 300 Entertainment After Report Label Is Seeking $400 Million in Sale

300 Entertainment—the home of Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and more—is reportedly up for sale. It may be going into good hands if the right people check Twitter. Pierre “Pee” Thomas, CEO and co-founder of Quality Control Music, took to the social media platform Saturday to express his interest in acquiring the company and adding to his already impressive hip-hop arsenal. Read More

A Breakdown of Armie Hammer’s Cannibalism and Abuse Controversy

There is no way anyone could ever fully prepare to write a story like this one. Armie Hammer is in the midst of some major controversy after a woman who says she had an intimate relationship with him created an account on Instagram to share gruesome details of the bizarre sexual interactions she says they used to have. Read More

Florida Woman Who Was Named ‘Teacher of the Year’ Arrested for Child Abuse Days After Receiving Award

Caroline Melanie Lee, a 60-year-old teacher awarded “Teacher of the Year” within Duval County Public Schools in Florida, has been charged with child abuse after allegedly hitting a student who criticized her Friday. Read More

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Controversy to Get Documentary Treatment at FX and Hulu

FX and Hulu announced on Monday that Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s 2004 Super Bowl halftime scandal will be the subject of a new documentary. Read More

Cardi B Says Rappers Making ‘Slow Sh*t’ Who ‘Wanna Die’ ‘Need to Stop Doing Lean and Smoking Weed’ (UPDATE)

Cardi clarified the intent behind her message, tweeting, “I just want a balance sorry if I worded things wrong. I just love music that drop hard and turn the club up.” She mentioned Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” and Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out” as songs that offer “a perfect balance of rap and turn up.” Read More

Nearly a Third of Republicans Think Violence May Be Needed To ‘Save’ U.S., Poll Finds

A poll conducted by researchers at the Public Religion Research Institute nonprofit found that 30% of Republicans felt that violence could be necessary to “save” the U.S. Read More

Man Who Killed 21 Savage’s Brother Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence

The 22-year-old man who fatally stabbed 21 Savage’s brother Terrell Davis-Emmons last year has been sentenced to ten years behind bars. Read More

Ravens LB Malik Harrison Sustains ‘Non-Life Threatening Injury’ After Being Hit by Stray Bullet

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison sustained a “non-threatening injury” Sunday night, after he was struck in the calf by a stray bullet while attending a gathering in Cleveland, the team said in a statement. Read More

Elon Musk Willing to Sell $6 Billion of Tesla Stock to ‘Solve World Hunger’ if UN Can Prove How Funds Would Be Used

Last month, the director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme called on the world’s richest man to help solve the global hunger crisis. Taking to Twitter, David Beasley challenged Elon Musk to donate some of his wealth to the cause. Read More

Kobe Bryant’s Estate to Reportedly Receive Around $400 Million Following Sale of BodyArmor to Coca-Cola

On Monday, Coca-Cola announced it had acquired full ownership of the Kobe Bryant-backed sports drink company Bodyarmor. Read More

TikTok Star Arrested After 100 MPH Car Chase, Told Police He Did It for ‘Fun’ and ‘Can Do Whatever He Wants’

A TikTokker with 4 million followers was arrested in Florida after a high-speed car chase where he was clocked in at over 100 mph, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Read More

Southwest Airlines Launches Investigation Into Pilot’s Use of Anti-Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Phrase

An internal investigation has been announced by Southwest Airlines after a pilot was heard using the conservative phrase “Let’s go, Brandon” in a greeting to passengers. The phrase in question, notably, stems from a NASCAR race won by Brandon Brown. Read More

Source Says Teyana Taylor Did Not Host The Los Angeles Halloween Party Where Gunfire Erupted

The saying “news travel fast” may be accurate, but the information might not always be so. That’s the case with chit-chat surrounding one of Teyana Taylor’s recent outings. Read More

Rev. Jesse Jackson Being Check Out At Hospital After Falling On Howard University’s Campus While Helping Student Protesters

Rev. Jesse Jackson was rushed to the hospital today after falling on the campus of Howard University where he was helping student protesters in their fight for safe housing on campus. Read More

Ceaser Emanuel Shades Jada Pinkett Smith With Meme: “I Want A Wife But Not The Kind Will Smith Got”

Jada Pinkett Smith has been on the receiving end of a lot of jokes after her recent ‘Red Table Talk’ episode, in which she discussed her and husband Will Smith’s bedroom life, made headlines. Read More

Coi Leray Kills Rolling Loud Performance Of ‘Twinnem’

Many of your favorite artists took the stage at Rolling Loud NYC over the weekend and the performances had the crowd fired up! If you didn’t get a chance to take a peak at the lineup, you missed out on appearances from the hottest celebs like 50 Cent, J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion and more. While the stage was lit up for four days straight, Coi Leray and her peoples set things on fire! Read More

Oklahoma Parole Board Recommends Clemency For Julius Jones Ahead Of His Scheduled Execution

Supporters of Julius Jones and his family are celebrating today after the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended granting clemency to Julius, who is weeks away from being executed for a murder he says he did not commit. Read More

Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down With More Than 30K People Inside After One Person Tests Positive For COVID

Whew! Shanghai health authorities were not playing on Sunday evening after one person tested positive while inside the city’s Disneyland park. Read More

Andy Cohen Announces New Show ‘The Real Housewives Of Dubai’

It looks like the “Real Housewives” franchise has landed in a new city that will present many firsts for Bravo. Read More

Mekhi Phifer Reminisces On ‘Paid In Full’ Experience Amid Alleged Reports Of Alpo Martinez’s Death

‘Paid in Full’ is one of those cultural classics that can’t easily be forgotten! The 2002 film chronicles the rise and fall of notorious drug dealers Rich Porter, Alpo Martinez and Azie Faison. Actor Mekhi Phifer reminisced on his ‘Paid in Full’ set days amid alleged reports of Alpo’s death. Read More

NYC Man Falsely Claimed a Special Needs Child Was in the Back of His Stolen Vehicle So Cops Would Find it Quicker

A New York City man is facing charges after telling police a 7-year-old special needs child was in the back seat of his stolen sports car so police would find it faster. Read More

L.A. to Give 3,000 Households $1,000 a Month With New Guaranteed Basic Income Program

Los Angeles is about to launch its guaranteed basic income program giving qualifying citizens $1,000 a month. Read More

‘Teacher of the Year’ Charged with Child Abuse After Hitting Student Who Allegedly Called Her Out for Using the N-Word

A Florida teacher named “Teacher of the Year” has been charged with child abuse just days after being honored. Read More

Mother Arrested After Abandoned Kids Were Discovered Living with Brother’s Remains Claimed She Checked on Them “Every Two Weeks”

A mother of three recently told checked on her kids “every two weeks” after the body of one of her sons was discovered in the home. During an exclusive interview, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, told KHOU from jail that she had no idea her 8-year-old son was dead. Read More

‘Vax’ Declared Word of the Year by Oxford English Dictionary

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increase in vaccine-related vocabulary, with “Vax” being selected as the word of the year by the Oxford English Dictionary. Read More

High School Sweethearts Celebrate Wedding at “Nicest Taco Bell in the World”

It’s not every day you hear that a couple celebrated their wedding at a Taco Bell. But that’s exactly what Analicia Garcia and Kyle Howser did. The two high school sweethearts said their vows at the San Francisco City Hall and then held their reception at Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica, California. Read More

Damon Dash Ready to End Jay-Z Feud After Rapper’s Hall of Fame Shoutout

Damon Dash says he’s ready to end his 20-year feud with Jay-Z — after the rapper offered an “olive branch” by thanking him during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Read More

We’re Tired: Students Shocked After Toronto Teacher Wore Blackface to Class

A high school teacher working at Parkdale Collegiate Institute in Toronto arrived in Blackface makeup for the school’s Halloween celebrations — and it’s 2021. Read More

SUPERMAN Bisexual Backlash Spurs LAPD PROTECTION FOR ARTISTS, STUDIO

Superman’s bisexuality is having real-world consequences — outraged fans targeting the folks behind the new comic series … and cops stepping in to make sure things don’t escalate. Read More

DABABY LGBTQ ORG FORGIVES HIM …But Condemns Chappelle

DaBaby is A-OK to hit live stages again, because he’s come a long way since his homophobic rants … so says one LGBTQ org which is cool with him, but NOT Dave Chappelle. Read More

What is Issue 24? Breaking down the Cleveland police reform issue

Issue 24 would put the final decision on police policies and the discipline of officers in the hands of a civilian-led board and commission. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

