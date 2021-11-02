Entertainment News
Mariah Carey “Fall in Love at Christmas” feat. Khalid and Kirk Franklin

A Merry Christmas to all and to all new music.

It’s that time of the year when every story you walk into or every other commercial on the television is bumping Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, a song that every December rakes in a cool $600,000 to $1 million plus in royalties for the Grammy Award winning singer. However this year Mariah Carey is giving us another banger for Christmas something that will give us all the feeling of making our wishes come true with the gift of love for the holidays.

Dunndt, dunndt, dunndt, I don’t want a lot for Christmas, There is just one thing I need, I don’t care about the presents, Underneath the Christmas tree ♫

Mariah Carey took to her social media to share the gift of giving the timeless present of music with a sure to be another holiday classic but this time she sent out a ‘Location’ for Khalid and recognized that ‘There’s No Christmas’ music without Kirk Franklin for her single titled “Fall in Love at Christmas” that is officially dropping on CD November 5th.

Check out a taste of Mariah Carey’s “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin below.

