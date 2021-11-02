Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mekia Cox & Kenya Brown Team Up to Inspire Saving Our Daughters Cinderella’s

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

 

ABC’s The Rookie Mekia Cox

Source: Curtis J. Benjamin / Curtis J. Benjamin

ABC’s The Rookie Mekia Cox teams up with WZAK’s Kenya Brown to Inspire Saving Our Daughters Cinderella’s in New York with a Storytime Reading

On Thursday October 28th and right before Halloween weekend, Radio One WZAK’s Kenya Brown teamed up with her Saving Our Daughters Family with a special Storytime reading with ABC’s The Rookie Mekia Cox.

As Mekia took a little time off filming she helped inspire the girls of the PS 42 Benjamin Altman school in New York, she also discussed her amazing career in acting and how her parents encouraged her along the way.

Let’s check out Kenya and Mekia’s amazing Cinderella’s Class below!

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls
Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls
8 photos
Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland
Saving Our Daughters
9 photos

 

Cinderellas , Kenya Brown , Mekia Cox , New York , Saving Our Daughters

Videos
Latest
ABC’s The Rookie Mekia Cox

Mekia Cox & Kenya Brown Team Up to…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
Silk Sonic Skate video

Silk Sonic Is Doing It Again ‘Smokin’ Out…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night - Inside

Mariah Carey “Fall in Love at Christmas” feat.…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
Former President Obama Campaigns With Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Terry McAuliffe

Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama Slay Rock Hall…

 1 day ago
03.27.12
Exclusives
Close